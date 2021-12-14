Up to a dozen Conservative MPs representing constituencies in the ITV Anglia region could vote against their own's government's new coronavirus restrictions designed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Although the overall rebellion of around 70 Tory MPs could wipe out the government's majority in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, it is expected the raft of measures will be voted through with the support of the Labour party.

The new Plan B Covid restrictions include wearing face coverings in more public places like cinemas and theatres, daily testing of close contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases and most controversially, Covid certification which would require proof of vaccination or a negative test before entry was allowed to some venues like nightclubs and football matches.

The Conservative MP for Ipswich Tom Hunt has tweeted to say he can't support Covid Plan B because he fears "a gradual creep towards more and more draconian restrictions."

By Sunday 12 December 2021, more than 2.4 million Covid booster injections had been delivered in the East of England covering 47% of adults. Credit: PA

Around a dozen Conservative MPs in the ITV Anglia region have expressed doubts about the additional measures the government wants to introduce.

The Buckingham MP Greg Smith tweeted: "All the data shows Omicron to be very mild - further restrictions are simply unecessary."

The Clacton MP, Giles Watling, posted on social media that he would no support Covid passports.

Mr Watling said: "I can accept that some protections need to be in place whilst we investigate the Omicron variant, and the option to work from home is a sensible measure to put in place at this time.

"However, as I have said previously, I cannot support vaccine passports and I will not be voting for them."

Stephen McPartland is the MP for Stevenage and said on Twitter that Plan B makes "little sense" and he doesn't agree with domestic Covid passports and

The Culture Secretary and Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries has warned some venues could be forced to close without Covid certification measures.

She posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning: "A vote against PlanB is a vote to close down a part of the economy and to deny people access to entertainment venues."The Government’s Plan B will be enough to get the country through Christmas, the Deputy Prime Minister has said, though he did not rule out future restrictions to tackle Omicron.

Dominic Raab said the current set of measures, which include working from home and increased mask-wearing, will enable people to have the ability to spend the festive season “with loved ones” across England.

Among the other Conservative MPs in the Anglia region who have expressed doubts in recent days about some of the government's new Plan B measures are: Peter Bone (Wellingborough), Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon), Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock), Mark Francois (Rayleigh & Wickford), Richard Fuller (North East Bedfordshire), Sir John Hayes (South Holland & The Deepings), Philip Hollobone (Kettering), Alicia Kearns (Rutland & Melton), Andrew Lewer (Northampton South) and Sir Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead)

It could be the biggest rebellion of Boris Johnson's with more than 70 backbenchers threatening to defy the whips. It is reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.

There are 62 Conservative MPs who represent seats in the ITV Anglia region although 35 of them are members of the government as ministers or parliamentary aides who would be expected to vote in favour of the measures.