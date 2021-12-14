No agreement has been reached for the woman accused of causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn to appear before a British court, her lawyer said.

Anne Sacoolas, 44, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in January, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following a collision outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019, in which 19-year-old Mr Dunn died. She was able to leave the UK about three weeks after the incident.

Since then, Mr Dunn's family have mounted a lengthy campaign for Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK to face charges, culminating in the CPS announcement on Monday.

It was understood that Mrs Sacoolas would appear before magistrates remotely by video-link, but that has now been cast into doubt by her lawyer.

A spokesman for Arnold & Porter, the firm representing Mrs Sacoolas, said: "While we have always been willing to discuss a virtual hearing, there is no agreement at this time."

The CPS reached the decision to charge Mrs Sacoolas with causing Mr Dunn's death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

Speaking on Monday, a CPS spokesman said: "While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter. The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 18 January."

The news was welcomed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who tweeted that the government would be supporting the family.

Negotiations over bringing Ms Sacoolas to the UK to face charges have been taking place for more than two years.

In December 2019, Northamptonshire Police were authorised by the CPS to charge Mrs Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving.

An extradition request for her to be brought to the UK was subsequently rejected by the US government.