Pop superstar Anne-Marie has announced that she will be performing at Newmarket Racecourse next year.

The pop vocalist will play Newmarket Racecourse on July 29 as part of the Jockey Club Live series.

Anne-Marie said: “I’m so excited to be headlining Newmarket Nights for the first time. There’s nothing I love more than performing live especially in the summer – bring on July!”

Since her breakthrough in 2016, Anne-Marie has had over 5 billion streams to her name and earned a platinum debut album alongside five Top 10 UK singles.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Anne-Marie to Newmarket for the first time. She’s had a phenomenal few years with a massive catalogue of hits to match.

"We know she’s going to put on an incredible show.”

Singer Tom Jones and band McFly were just some of the performances that took place this year at The Jockey Club.

Tickets for Anne-Marie at Newmarket Racecourses will be on sale at 10am on Friday.