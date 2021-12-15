Sir David Amess is to be recognised for his work on the campaign to erect a statue in honour of Dame Vera Lynn, following her death in June 2020.

The Southend West MP was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October.

During his decades as an MP he campaigned on several issues, including the push to have a proper statue erected to the forces' sweetheart.

Dame Vera's daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones said the memorial would now include a"significant and meaningful addition" paying tribute to Sir David that would be decided in the coming months.

Ms Lewis-Jones said: "David was at the helm of the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue. He held a deep love and respect for her, as well as the values she stood for.

"He's much missed, and our determination to see this project through has redoubled in his absence. We want to do him proud now, as well as my mother," she said.

Dame Vera Lynn died in 2020 Credit: ITV Anglia

Sir David launched the appeal in June this year with an event at Maison Dieu in Dover, and was in regular contact with Ms Lewis-Jones about the progress of the fundraising.

Ms Lewis-Jones added: "Our ambition for the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial is to makea permanent tribute to her on the White Cliffs at Dover.

"It's an iconic location and was extremely dear to my mother's heart. It fitsso perfectly with the symbolism of her life, her music, and the age in which hercareer flourished."

The prospective location for the memorial to Dame Vera inspired her famous songThe White Cliffs Of Dover.

Dame Vera was also known for hits including There'll Always Be An England, I'll Be Seeing You, Wishing and If Only I Had Wings.

Sculptor Paul Day has been chosen to create the memorial.