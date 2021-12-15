Four men who burned to death when their car crashed and flipped over a hedge had to be identified by their tattoos and scars, a court heard.

Zahir Baig, Sahir Iqbal, Jason McGovern and Mohammed Uddin were in a black BMW M5 which left the A5 at the Flying Fox roundabout in Bedfordshire at around 3.40am on Sunday 10 October.

The car flew over a hedge beside the road and landed around 100 metres away in the field, where it ended up on its roof and caught fire.

At the time, a relative had said the four men had gone out to watch the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder heavyweight boxing match, which was being televised in the early hours.

At an inquest opening on Tuesday, Bedfordshire senior coroner Emma Whitting passed her condolences on to the families of the four men and adjourned the hearing until 14 April next year.The court heard that Mr Baig, 39, from Luton, was the driver of the car which “went airborne and landed in a field”.

The cause of death was multiple injuries and fatal burns with a second cause of excess alcohol. His body was identified by tattoos.Mr Iqbal, 39, from Luton was sitting in the back of the car with 46-year-old Mr McGovern, of Leighton Buzzard. Both died from multiple injuries and fatal burns and were identified by their tattoos, the court heard.Mr Uddin, 41, also from Luton, was in the front passenger seat. He also died from multiple injuries and fatal burns. He was identified from scars on his body.

In statements released shortly after the crash, families of the four men paid tribute to their loved ones.

Mr Baig's family called him the "heart and soul of the family" and said they were "absolutely devastated" at his death.

“He was the head of our family, he was our 6’3” shadow and protector. He was the best father, brother, son and uncle; someone that would do anything for his family."

Relatives of Mr Iqbal said he was a precious son, brother, father and husband who was "the strength of our family".

“He was unique, unrefined and transparent and there was no other like him. Many may have a heart of gold, his was a heart of diamonds."

Mr McGovern's family said he was "a man of many personalities" adding: "He was generous, funny and silly at times. He would do anything to help those he cared about."

“Jay will be truly missed, especially by his wife of two months and partner for 14 years Sharon McGovern, his step daughter Marcella Clarke and his granddaughter," they added.

Mr Uddin was said by his family to be “a loyal man who always guarded his family and friends”.They added that he was "a devoted father of four beautiful children and loved dearly by all of his family. A lion-hearted brother of the community who will be remembered for generations to come."