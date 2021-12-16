Play video

Video from BCH Road Policing.

A huge lorry fire closed the M11 in both directions for several hours on Thursday morning.

Drivers were urged to take alternative routes due to the blaze between Duxford and the A10 in Cambridgeshire.

The road was closed between Junction 10 and 11 in both directions with the lorry fire on the northbound carriageway. The fuel spill caused the fire to spread to the southbound carriageway.

Traffic queues more than five miles long built up between J10 A505 in Duxford and J11 A10 at Cambridge Road.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A video posted on Twitter by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit shows thick smoke billowing across both carriages of the motorway, which links Cambridge and London.

The National Highways Agency have said that the road would be closed all morning.

The southbound carriageway reopened at about 8.30am, but the northbound carriageway remained closed at 10.30am because of damage to the road surface.