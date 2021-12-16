People in Essex are being urged to come forward and volunteer to help deliver the Covid-19 booster programme.

In England, the Government has set a new target to give boosters to those who are eligible by the end of the month.

Volunteers will be asked to help in a range of tasks – like being a steward or providing administrative support - with shifts starting from four hours.

Hazel Linscott, a Community360 vaccine volunteer said: “It feels like one of the greatest things I have ever done. I started volunteering at the beginning of the year and haven’t looked back since.

“I wanted to play a part in trying to put an end to this awful time and so decided to put my name forward to help.

“It is so fulfilling; you meet some wonderful people and I get great satisfaction of being part of an amazing group of volunteers. We are making a difference to get this world back up and running again and that to me is what it’s all about.”

In Stevenage, although many people have already come forward to volunteer they say they need more. The military is also being trained to help.

Lewis Barker, Senior Aircraftman in the RAF said: "The NHS colleagues are amazing and they are great to work alongside, They team here are working long stop, so long hours and long weeks and I think the target will be met definitely."