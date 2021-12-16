Play video

Watch Graham Stothard's report for ITV News Anglia

Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen received a hero's welcome as he returned to the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes.

The Dutch driver won the title at the weekend after a last lap showdown in Abu Dhabi with Stevenage's Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes have withdrawn their appeal against the decision of the race stewards to stand by the result.

Verstappen was full of praise for his team at the factory in Milton Keynes.

He said: "It was an amazing arrival with everyone being there outside in the cold waiting for me. And it was an amazing feeling of coming back here as a world champion.

"And it is slowly kicking in. This was a full team effort. Winning the driver's championship is, of course, amazing, and I couldn't have done it without all of these people here at the factory. They have been continuously pushing to make the car faster."

Crowds surround Max Verstappen as he arrives back in Milton Keynes Credit: Red Bull Racing

Despite his victory, the 24-year-old said winning the world championship would not change his life.

He said: "I'm still the same person, I still have the same friends. I still live in the same apartment, it is just that my life goal is achieved."

He said he hoped his victory would inspire youngsters to achieve their life goals.

"At the end of day anything is possible for the young kids as well," he said.

"You must never give up, you should always keep believing, even when it looks almost impossible. And that's what I did throughout the season."