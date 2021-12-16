A fraudster who stole nearly £30,000 from the charity he worked for used the cash to fund a luxury lifestyle including a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Adam Humphrey, 37, helped himself to the bank accounts of the Victoria Centre charity in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, for 18 months, spending the money on holidays to Gran Canaria, Morocco and Amsterdam.

He also bought himself a stay at a luxury London yacht hotel, Eurostar tickets, an iPad, and a PlayStation, said Northamptonshire Police.

He was jailed for two years and three months after admitting a charge of fraud by abuse of position at Northampton Crown Court.

The charity describes itself as a meeting place for the multi-cultural and faith communities of Wellingborough, and arranges activities including lunch clubs, pre-school and after-school clubs, holiday clubs and English language classes.

The court was told Humphrey also used the money to pay for his rent, food, a tumble dryer, car repairs, and petrol.

He was caught after another employee at the charity noticed strange transactions on the accounts in April 2019 and reported it to police.

At the time, Humphrey had access to the organisation’s bank accounts, PayPal account and credit card, and he was suspended pending an investigation.

Officers found Humphrey had been abusing his position and stealing from the charity since May 2018, making in excess of 150 fraudulent transactions that amounted to £29,750.30.

Nicola Ambrose from Northamptonshire Police, who investigated, said: “Adam Humphrey’s offending was incredibly selfish - the impact of the fraud and the loss of money has been devastating, causing significant damage to a local charity whose mission it is to help people.

“Instead, Humphrey decided to help himself, using the money he stole to pay for a lifestyle full of luxury – holidays and electronic items to name just a couple.

"I am pleased he has been jailed as it sends a clear message that greed doesn’t pay and that when we catch you, which we will, and you will be brought to justice.”