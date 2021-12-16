A man who damaged a war memorial the day after Remembrance Day by snapping the head off a statue in a "terrible desecration" has been sentenced.

Myles Hannah broke the figure of the Lone Soldier memorial in Thrapston, Northamptonshire, on 12 November last year, which was erected to remember those who were killed in the First World War.

The 25-year-old, of no fixed address, was then seen on CCTV damaging plants outside town council offices.

After being found guilty of criminal damage at Northampton Magistrates' Court, Hannah was sentenced to a community order including alcohol treatment and thinking skills programmes.

He was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and must have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, and take part in an accredited programme for 19 days.

The war memorial was damaged the day after Remembrance Day in 2020 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Insp Nathan Murray, sector commander for Wellingborough and East Northants, said: “We know this offence caused a lot of upset within Thrapston, especially as it took place so close to Remembrance Day, and I am pleased the case was able to be brought to court and a conviction secured.

“We understand the impact this incident had on local residents and the community as a whole, and I’d like to thank them for their patience and support throughout the case.

“Damaging a war memorial is a terrible desecration and I very much hope the orders passed against Myles Hannah help him both appreciate the hurt and anger he caused, and to understand how to help himself and make better choices in the future.”

In the days after the damage was discovered last year, Thrapston Town Council said it was "heartbroken" to find the figure had been "irreparably damaged".

A fundraiser was then set up, which raised thousands of pounds for a replacement memorial.