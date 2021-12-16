Play video

Footage from Cambridgeshire Police.

A man has been jailed for a year after leading police on "astonishingly dangerous" pursuit with "ludicrously high speeds".

Robert Busby, 52, led police on a dangerous five-minute pursuit across Cambridge, narrowly missing cyclists and other motorists.

Police tried to pull Busby over in his black Vauxhall Astra on the afternoon of 21 February on Coldhams Lane but after initially indicating he was going to stop, he sped off on to Perne Road and Cherry Hinton Road at speeds of 80mph in 20mph zones.

Busby led police on to Limekiln Road, down towards Babraham Road on to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital site before coming to a stop on Discovery Drive.

He eventually tried to make off on foot but was stopped and arrested.

Robert Busby - jailed for a year Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

At Peterborough Crown Court Busby, of Great Shelford, was sentenced to a year in prison after previously having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug driving and driving without insurance.

When sentencing Busby, Judge Michael Procter described his driving as "an astonishingly dangerous piece of driving" with "ludicrously high speeds".

He said: “There were no injuries or collisions but if other road users hadn’t taken action there would have been.

“It was a prolonged piece of bad driving involving deliberate disregard for the rules of the road and safety of others involving vastly excessive speed all while his licence was revoked on medical grounds and he had no insurance.”

PC Tim Everett said: “Busby showed a complete disregard for the safety of road users that day, not to mention himself and his passenger.

“His driving was completely erratic, taking speeds of 80mph on busy roads. He narrowly missed other cars and bikes and was lucky not to cause a serious, or even fatal, collision.”