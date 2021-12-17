Budget airline Easyjet says it will resume flights from London Southend to Palma de Mallorca and Malaga for next summer.

London Southend Airport said it was delighted by the announcement, which comes after the airline last year confirmed plans to close its bases at Stansted, Southend and Newcastle in an attempt to slash costs.

Rival budget airline Ryanair also announced plans to close its commercial base at Southend Airport.

Flights to Palma de Majorca in the Balearic Islands are scheduled to take off from 1 May 2022, up to four times a week on Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flights to Malaga in Spain will launch from 2 May 2022 with departures six times a week.

Both routes will operate throughout the summer season.

EasyJet flights to resume from London Southend airport next summer Credit: PA Images

Ali Gayward, Easyjet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to serve customers from London Southend Airport once again for next summer.

"We remain committed to strengthening our unrivalled short-haul network and providing more affordable and easy connections to our customers across London and the east of England, by offering low fares and more choice when they travel.”

The announcement of the return of Easyjet flights from London Southend represented a real gain for the airport, said its chief executive.

Glyn Jones said: "We are delighted at the prospect of a return of Easyjet flights to London Southend Airport. The restart of Easyjet operations would be a real asset to the airport, and an endorsement of London Southend Airport’s attractive offering.

“In a recent and comprehensive London Southend Airport survey of people living in London and the east of England, Spanish destinations topped the list of places people most want to fly to next year. The prospect of flights to these hugely popular destinations from our quick and easy airport will greatly benefit us, the airline and people living in London and the east of England. “

EasyJet plane on the tarmac at Southend Credit: PA Images

However the airline has recently suffered a turbulent time due to pandemic.

Ongoing travel restrictions and testing requirements has meant fewer people have been travelling abroad.

Earlier this year Easyjet revealed losses of more than £1 billion last year - the first ever full-year loss in its 25-year history.