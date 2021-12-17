Four 'County Lines' drug dealers have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years following stabbing of a man in Thetford.

The court heard how Police were on patrol in the Brandon Road area of the town at around 7pm on Thursday 3 October 2019 when they spotted members of the public giving first aid to 25-year-old David Lawal. He had suffered stab wounds.

Despite attempts to save Mr Lawal's life he died at the scene.A post-mortem examination found that Mr Lawal, who was from London, died from a single 3.5 cm wide and 8cm deep stab wound at the bottom of his neck.

Detectives launched a murder investigation, suspecting that the killing had all the hallmarks of being connected to County Lines activity.

David Lawal was killed on Brandon Road on Thursday, 3 October.

At a sentencing hearing at Norwich Crown Court, Amrik Singh, 19 of Abbey Lane, Greater London, was jailed for three years and nine months for his manslaughter. He also received two years and three months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He had previously pleaded guilty to both counts.

The four were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court Credit: Norfolk Police

Also jailed as part of the investigation were:

Elie Saba, 35, from London, who was sentenced to eight years for one count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Iddi Zito, 19, of Greater London, was sentenced to three years and three months for one count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Lisa Desousa, 23, of Greater London, was sentenced to three years and three months for one count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Another defendant, Claudia Annius, aged 21, of Bunyan Road, Bedford, has admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and is due to be sentenced next year.

The court heard that the defendant and the victim were involved in rival County Lines activity in Thetford. Mr Lawal and members of the Frankie line came into contact with each other at Blaydon Bridge where he was stabbed.

The enquiry saw 515 statements taken and 500 hours of CCTV footage and data downloaded from 90 communication devices.

Detectives discovered that at the time of the incident, the five defendants were part of the Frankie group that sold crack and heroin in the town. It became apparent that Mr Lawal was also selling crack and heroin on the same streets of Thetford, and several wraps of drugs were found in Mr Lawal’s mouth following his death.

Texts from Saba's phone

Analysis of Saba’s mobile phone showed that on 16 June 2019 he told one of his friends that he had just got back from “t town” (Thetford), he had made “4 bags in the 3 days” (police estimated this would have generated £4,000) and had built up a customer base of 100 numbers.

Later that same month, further messages from Saba confirmed the number of workers on his current line. “I got 8 of them,” he said, and explained he would need more because he was “going to build a new one.”

David Lawal’s drugs’ operation was identified as the ‘Baller’ line and instead of using a network of dealers, he drove his drugs from London to Thetford and accepted and fulfilled the orders himself in £15 deals. Witnesses told officers he was liked by his customers and a “popular” dealer.

On 3 October 2019 CCTV footage captured the arrival of Mr Lawal and another man – later identified as 26-year-old Rimmel Arthur, who was believed to be a friend or accomplice - in a side street off Brandon Road, near Blaydon Bridge, just before 7pm. Mr Lawal parked his car in St John’s Way and the two men walked to Blaydon Bridge.

Detectives discovered two Samurai-style swords in Mr Lawal’s car. These were seized by police and forensic tests later confirmed DNA from Mr Lawal and Rimmel Arthur on the handles of the swords. Arthur, now aged 28, and of Baronet Road, Greater London, admitted possession of a bladed article at Norwich Crown Court in November 2019 and on 21 January 2020 was jailed for 18 months.

A witness told officers how he had purchased Crack from the Frankie group at Blaydon Bridge earlier that evening and, after smoking drugs with another user, had walked along Brandon Road, and found Mr Lawal lying on the ground, bleeding.

Detectives believe the defendants ran back to a property in Durham Way after the fatal stabbing and were described by a witness as being “pumped and full of adrenaline”. At the same time, Mr Lawal was staggering along the pavement of Brandon Road, bleeding to death.

Before long, telephone calls were made to try to get the Frankie group out of Thetford. Another witness – a user of the Frankie line – told police how he had received a phone call from the Frankie line at 8.59pm on 3 October 2019 requesting a lift. The Frankie line called him again at 9.38pm and 11.07pm making the same request. Another witness told police a similar story of being asked to “get my boys out of town”. Eventually lifts were arranged for Zito and Desousa.

Not long after and following a tip-off from a member of the public, officers raced to the house in Durham Way and saw Saba and Singh running off in the direction of Edinburgh Way and Ely Way. Singh was found on a footpath outside a house in Canterbury Way a short while later and was arrested. He answered ‘no comment’ in six separate police interviews carried out in October and December 2019.

Two t-shirts and a jacket he was wearing at the time he was arrested showed signs of damage by what detectives believe was a sharp bladed object.

Saba was first arrested on 15 October 2019 in Haverhill, Zito on 24 October 2019, Annius at her home in Bedfordshire on 7 November 2019 and Desousa was first arrested in London on 20 November 2019.

On 18 September 2020, Saba, Singh, Zito and Desousa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – cocaine and diamorphine, and Annius pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

On 19 November 2021, Singh pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Norwich Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, who led the investigation on behalf of the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a complex and challenging investigation – one in which detectives examined thousands of pieces of evidence, witness statements and CCTV footage to try to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to Mr Lawal’s death and immediately afterwards.

“I am pleased we have brought Singh, Saba and their fellow defendants to justice, however I want to remember that David Lawal, who we know was also dealing drugs in Thetford, was left to die at the side of the road. He didn’t deserve his life to end this way and his family and friends are left to mourn his loss and try to come to terms with the painful truth about how he lived his life.

“We must never forget that County Lines drugs’ operations are utterly ruthless and, in this case, deadly. It’s clear from our investigation that many of those running these highly profitable businesses, as well as some of those who work for them, have a significant disregard for life. They put profit over people and couldn’t care less about those who they consider to be dispensable.

“My thanks go to all those who came forward, often at great risk to themselves, to tell us what they knew, as well as my colleagues who worked very hard and at all times of the day and night to find the truth.”