A significant rise in Covid-19 cases in the East of England is forcing venues to cancel events in the run-up to Christmas.

The UK has reported a record high for daily coronavirus infections for the third day in a row, with more than 93,000 people testing positive in the past 24 hours, as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads.

One of Europe's largest Christmas shows, at Thursford in Norfolk, has been forced to cancel three performances this weekend due to Covid.

On Twitter the Thursford Christmas Spectacular wrote: "Due to ongoing COVID-enforced absences within our cast and crew unfortunately performances of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular scheduled to take place Friday 17 December, Saturday 18 December and Sunday 19 December can no longer play as scheduled."

Thursford said it was planning to resume performances on Monday and those affected by the change would be automatically refunded.

Colchester United's home game against Hartlepool United has been postponed - just one of a raft of sporting postponements.

The U's were due to play the League Two side at JobServe Community Stadium in Essex on Saturday.

On Friday, the club confirmed the match would no longer be going ahead as planned due to a number of positive Covid cases within the hosts' squad.

Tuesday's away match against Forest Green Rovers has also been postponed.

Norwich City's game against West Ham was postponed on Thursday night after an outbreak in the City camp.

The Canaries confirmed the news in a statement, saying the decision had been made "following PCR test confirmation of positive COVID-19 results, injuries and illnesses within City’s playing squad and staff".

The club also confirmed that the affected players were now self-isolating, and apologised for any inconvenience caused to West Ham United and both sets of supporters.

City had recently faced both Manchester United and Tottenham, who have had to postpone recent matches due to Covid.

Norwich City's Carrow Road Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Thursday, Jack Whitehall's show at the East of England Arena in Peterborough was cancelled "due to a member of the touring party testing positive with Covid on Wednesday". The show is expected to be rearranged for next spring.

Meanwhile, the Chrysalis Theatre in Milton Keynes has cancelled its production of the Peter Pan Christmas show "in light of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic and its recent impact on some cast members".

The pantomime was due to run to 2 January and starred CJ de Mooi as Captain Hook and Mr Blobby.

In Northampton, the Royal and Derngate's production of Dick Whittington was hit by Covid, forcing bosses to make a number of last-minute changes - but insisted that the show would go on.

In a statement, the theatre said: "We are pleased to say that performances will be going ahead from Friday 10 December but the opening few shows will see an alternative company of actors replace the originally advertised cast."

According to the government figures, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK has increased by 38.6% in the last seven days, compared to the previous week.

The number of positive coronavirus tests being recorded in the Anglia region is currently running at about 6,500 per day and is increasing again.

On Tuesday 14 December, there were more than 9,500 confirmed Covid cases in the region - the highest number recorded in a single day since 4 January.