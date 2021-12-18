Bus driver admits causing passenger's death after disagreement over route

A bus driver has been convicted of causing the death of an elderly passenger who fell out of a bus in Harlow.

John Childs, 73, lost his footing when the driver released the brake at a stop in Howard Way on Friday 3 May, 2019.

Mr Childs had been involved in a disagreement with the driver, Christopher Balding, because the bus had been re-routed.

Balding opened the door at the first available bus stop in Howard Way, still with the engine running.

The bus moved forwards after he momentarily released the footbrake and Mr Childs lost his footing. He stumbled and fell backwards from the bus, landing on the footpath.

Officers in a passing police vehicle stopped to give medical assistance to Mr Childs before an ambulance took him to hospital. Mr Childs died in hospital on May 12, 2019.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) launched an investigation and Christopher Balding was voluntarily interviewed.

Christopher Balding, now 39, of Quarry Spring, Harlow, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 5 August where he pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

He will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday 21 January 2022.