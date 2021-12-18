Organisers of the biggest Christmas show in the country say they're "devastated" after all remaining performances were cancelled.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular had already been called off this weekend after cast and crew members got covid.

Today they announced the remaining shows to Thursday 23rd December would not be going ahead.

In a statement, show organisers said: "Due to ongoing COVID-enforced absences within our cast and crew, we are devastated to say the remaining performances of The Thursford Christmas Spectacular scheduled to take place from Saturday 18 December to Thursday 23 December can no longer play as scheduled.

"Guests affected by this change will be automatically refunded to the card used for their purchase and there is no need to call our office.

"Sadly, we cannot offer an exchange to another event.

"Our highest priority is always the health and safety of every cast, orchestra, crew and audience member.

"On behalf of everyone at Thursford we apologise for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause."