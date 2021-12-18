Statue of Ipswich Town's 'greatest ever' player unveiled at Portman Road

Play video

Watch Victoria Lampard's report from Portman Road

A statue of one of Ipswich Town's greatest ever players has been unveiled at Portman Road.

Kevin Beattie was a member of the team that won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981.

Hundreds of Town fans turned up to see his statue being unveiled. Many had helped raise more than £100,000 for the tribute to the man who played over 200 games for Ipswich Town

Brought to the club by Sir Bobby Robson, Kevin Beattie made his debut in 1972 and was an integral part of the golden years that were to follow.

Roger Osborne, Former Ipswich Town teammate, said: “I think he was born to be a footballer.

"Whereas all his teammates had to go into training and work really hard at it, Beat just had so many attributes, you know his strength and his skill that he didn’t really have to work at it too much.”

Hundreds of fans turned up to see the statue of Kevin Beattie unveiled at Portman Road. Credit: ITV News Anglia

David Sheepshanks, Former Chairman ITFC, said: “Watching him pick up a ball in defence and run all the way through and score at the other end. Don’t ask me who it was against. I mean he was the most dynamic player.”

Allan Hunter, Former Ipswich Town teammate, said: “He was some player. He was the greatest thing I ever played with and that’s saying something because I’ve played with quite a few players in my time and he was the best.”

Kevin’s daughter Emma has been overwhelmed by the support to make this statue happen.

Emma Harvey, Kevin Beattie’s daughter, said: “For me, the fans are the ones who got us here. It epitomises Dad totally. His power, his strength and the overall presence that he gave when he was on the pitch.”

The Kevin Beattie statue stands between those of Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey, overlooking the Portman Road stadium.