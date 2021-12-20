Analysis by the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge found that cases of the Omicron variant in the ITV Anglia region increased from 86 to 800 in a week.

The numbers are relatively low as latest regional data covers the week to Saturday 11 December. This is because there is a time lag to allow test results to be genetically sequenced to identify the variant. The latest national data has reported more than 37,000 Omicron cases across the UK up to 18 December.

It is likely that Omicron cases have continued to rise sharply since the figures from the Sanger Institute were compiled as the UK Health Security Agency recorded a total of 6,000 positive tests on Saturday 11 December alone. That would have also included Delta variant cases.

In the week to 16 December there were 63,700 new cases in the Anglia region - an increase of 50% compared to the previous week.

Interactive map of Omicron cases in each area of the ITV News Anglia region

The areas of the Anglia region with the highest level of Omicron figures in the week to 11 December were Thurrock in Essex with 55 cases along with Chelmsford with 47 cases.

The numbers were also high in the Hertfordshire areas of St Albans, Welwyn Hatfield along with East and North Hertfordshire.

Boris Johnson has said the Government reserves the “possibility of taking further action” to protect public health due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Following a meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said they were monitoring the situation “hour by hour”.

“Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS,” he said.

“We won’t hesitate to take action.”