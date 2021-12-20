Greater Anglia train services cut as Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly

Greater Anglia is cutting some of its weekday services from today.

The train operator said the reduction will be temporary and is in response to falling passenger numbers as people work from home.

It also said the move will allow them to ensure they have enough staff as more and more people are affected by the wave of Omicron coronavirus infections in the country.

Services including the 8am train from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have been removed from the timetable.

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia’s train service delivery director, said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience this causes to customers.

"Government guidelines asking people to work from home combined with Christmas when fewer people travel has led to a drop in our passenger numbers.

"In addition, we have to plan for our staff being affected by the new omicron variant, especially as we are already starting to see the early signs of its impact. We’ve therefore decided to make some revisions to our timetable now, to ensure we can provide a reliable service to our customers over the coming weeks.

"We believe this is better than cancelling trains on the day which is far more inconvenient for our customers – this way they can plan their journeys in advance.”

The operator is advising people to check the Greater Anglia website before they travel.

Anyone who has booked a ticket for one of the cancelled services can catch either the train before or after the service that has been cancelled.

Cancelled services:

08:00 Norwich - London Liverpool Street

12:32 Norwich - London Liverpool Street

10:00 London Liverpool Street - Norwich

15:00 London Liverpool Street - Norwich

04:28 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

05:55 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria

06:01 Walton-on-the-Naze – Thorpe-le-Soken

06:11 Colchester Town - London Liverpool Street

06.28 Clacton - Colchester

06:29 Ipswich - London Liverpool Street

06:30 Shenfield - Southminster

06:30 Thorpe-le-Soken - Walton-on-the-Naze

06:38 Clacton - London Liverpool Street

06:50 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

06:58 Walton-on-the-Naze - Thorpe-le-Soken

07:10 Colchester - Ipswich

07:23 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

07:36 London Liverpool Street - Colchester Town

07:36 Southminster - London Liverpool Street

07:37 Thorpe-le-Soken - Walton-on-the-Naze

07:38 Ipswich - London Liverpool Street

07:49 Chelmsford - London Liverpool Street

08:00 London Liverpool Street - Ipswich

08:01 Walton-on-the-Naze - Liverpool Street

09:00 Colchester Town - London Liverpool Street

09:18 London Liverpool Street - Clacton

09:56 Colchester - Walton-on-the-Naze

11:00 Walton-on-the-Naze - Colchester

11:05 Clacton - London Liverpool Street

11:18 London Liverpool Street - Clacton

11:50 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

12:50 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

12:52 Ipswich - London Liverpool Street

13:15 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria

14:14 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria

14:36 London Liverpool Street - Colchester Town

15:30 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

15:50 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

16:00 Colchester Town - Colchester

16:39 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria

16:59 Manningtree - Harwich Town

17:04 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria

17:09 Colchester - Colchester Town

17:18 London Liverpool Street - Ipswich

17:26 Harwich Town - Manningtree

17:30 Colchester Town - London Liverpool Street

17:38 London Liverpool Street - Harwich Intl

18:14 Manningtree - Clacton

18:20 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

18:49 Ipswich - London Liverpool Street

19:10 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

19:32 London Liverpool Street - Harwich Intl

19:34 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria

20:35 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria

20:56 Colchester - Walton-on-the-Naze

21:18 London Liverpool Street - Clacton

21:30 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

22:00 Walton-on-the-Naze - Colchester

22:41 Colchester - Colchester Town

22:56 Colchester - Walton-on-the-Naze

23:00 Colchester Town - Colchester

23:05 Clacton - Colchester

12:20 Ipswich - Cambridge

13:47 Cambridge - Ipswich

15:36 Norwich - Great Yarmouth

15:58 Ipswich - Felixstowe

16:17 Great Yarmouth - Norwich

16:28 Felixstowe - Ipswich

22.05 Norwich – Lowestoft