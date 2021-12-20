Greater Anglia train services cut as Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly
Greater Anglia is cutting some of its weekday services from today.
The train operator said the reduction will be temporary and is in response to falling passenger numbers as people work from home.
It also said the move will allow them to ensure they have enough staff as more and more people are affected by the wave of Omicron coronavirus infections in the country.
Services including the 8am train from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have been removed from the timetable.
Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia’s train service delivery director, said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience this causes to customers.
"Government guidelines asking people to work from home combined with Christmas when fewer people travel has led to a drop in our passenger numbers.
"In addition, we have to plan for our staff being affected by the new omicron variant, especially as we are already starting to see the early signs of its impact. We’ve therefore decided to make some revisions to our timetable now, to ensure we can provide a reliable service to our customers over the coming weeks.
"We believe this is better than cancelling trains on the day which is far more inconvenient for our customers – this way they can plan their journeys in advance.”
The operator is advising people to check the Greater Anglia website before they travel.
Anyone who has booked a ticket for one of the cancelled services can catch either the train before or after the service that has been cancelled.
Cancelled services:
08:00 Norwich - London Liverpool Street
12:32 Norwich - London Liverpool Street
10:00 London Liverpool Street - Norwich
15:00 London Liverpool Street - Norwich
04:28 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
05:55 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria
06:01 Walton-on-the-Naze – Thorpe-le-Soken
06:11 Colchester Town - London Liverpool Street
06.28 Clacton - Colchester
06:29 Ipswich - London Liverpool Street
06:30 Shenfield - Southminster
06:30 Thorpe-le-Soken - Walton-on-the-Naze
06:38 Clacton - London Liverpool Street
06:50 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
06:58 Walton-on-the-Naze - Thorpe-le-Soken
07:10 Colchester - Ipswich
07:23 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
07:36 London Liverpool Street - Colchester Town
07:36 Southminster - London Liverpool Street
07:37 Thorpe-le-Soken - Walton-on-the-Naze
07:38 Ipswich - London Liverpool Street
07:49 Chelmsford - London Liverpool Street
08:00 London Liverpool Street - Ipswich
08:01 Walton-on-the-Naze - Liverpool Street
09:00 Colchester Town - London Liverpool Street
09:18 London Liverpool Street - Clacton
09:56 Colchester - Walton-on-the-Naze
11:00 Walton-on-the-Naze - Colchester
11:05 Clacton - London Liverpool Street
11:18 London Liverpool Street - Clacton
11:50 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
12:50 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
12:52 Ipswich - London Liverpool Street
13:15 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria
14:14 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria
14:36 London Liverpool Street - Colchester Town
15:30 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
15:50 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
16:00 Colchester Town - Colchester
16:39 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria
16:59 Manningtree - Harwich Town
17:04 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria
17:09 Colchester - Colchester Town
17:18 London Liverpool Street - Ipswich
17:26 Harwich Town - Manningtree
17:30 Colchester Town - London Liverpool Street
17:38 London Liverpool Street - Harwich Intl
18:14 Manningtree - Clacton
18:20 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
18:49 Ipswich - London Liverpool Street
19:10 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
19:32 London Liverpool Street - Harwich Intl
19:34 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria
20:35 London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria
20:56 Colchester - Walton-on-the-Naze
21:18 London Liverpool Street - Clacton
21:30 Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street
22:00 Walton-on-the-Naze - Colchester
22:41 Colchester - Colchester Town
22:56 Colchester - Walton-on-the-Naze
23:00 Colchester Town - Colchester
23:05 Clacton - Colchester
12:20 Ipswich - Cambridge
13:47 Cambridge - Ipswich
15:36 Norwich - Great Yarmouth
15:58 Ipswich - Felixstowe
16:17 Great Yarmouth - Norwich
16:28 Felixstowe - Ipswich
22.05 Norwich – Lowestoft