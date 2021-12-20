A man has been charged with robbing the Olympic and Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Suspect Romario Henry, 30, will appear before Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday, said Essex Police.

Cavendish said he and his family had been left "extremely distressed" after a break-in at his home in Ongar in Essex on November 27.

The 36-year-old, who is originally from the Isle of Man, was recovering from significant injuries from a crash at a track event in Belgium at the time.

Henry, of Bell Green in Lewisham, south-east London, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with two counts of robbery.

Police added that two 27-year-old men - one from Gillingham in Kent and one from Camberwell in south-east London - were also arrested last week. They have been released on bail until January.

At the time, police said that two high-value watches and a Louis Vuitton suitcase had been taken from Cavendish's home during the robbery.

Speaking during an appeal following the incident, the cyclist said: "No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home - a place where everyone should feel safe.

"The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time."

Cavendish was at home recovering from injury, having come out of intensive care following a crash in Ghent, where he sustained broken ribs and a collapsed lung when he collided with another rider who had crashed in front of him.