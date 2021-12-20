Play video

Watch a video report by ITV News reporter Wesley Smith

Norwich City have become the latest club to issue guidance to fans after new Covid prevention measures came into force at the weekend.

Anyone attending a venue with a capacity of more than 10,000 will now need a Covid pass before being allowed in.

Among the first supporters to experience the new measures were those of Ipswich Town. The League One side had just over 29,000 fans in the stadium for their match with Sunderland.

Cambridge United also introduced checks on a voluntary basis, despite their capacity not meeting the government's 10,000 limit.

Now Norwich have issued new guidance to fans who must pre-register their Covid status.

In an email to fans the club said: "All Norwich City supporters aged 18 and over will be required to fill in an online Covid-19 pre-registration form.

"This simple process requires supporters to upload their Covid-19 vaccine status from the NHS Pass application to the form, ensuring entry to Norwich City’s fixtures home and away from Boxing Day.

"It will be against the law to grant admission to anyone unable to comply with this legal requirement."

The club will also increase spot checks and has stressed that supporters must be prepared to show their NHS Covid-19 pass or proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test.It comes as the football authorities are once more dealing with the threat Covid poses to players, staff and fans.

At the weekend, of the 40 scheduled matches in the Premier League and EFL, 24 were called off - including Norwich City's clash with West Ham.

Mark Bonner, head coach of Cambridge United, voiced his uncertainty over whether fixtures would go ahead. Speaking after his side's game against Rotherham on Saturday - one of just six League One games to survive - he said: "Hopefully people can stay fit and healthy and we can get to Wycombe but, watch this space at the minute because I’ve seen the calendar today and people are dropping like flies."

Play video

Mark Bonner gives his view on the Covid situation (pictures from Cambridge United)

Premier League clubs held crunch talks today amid the coronavirus crisis. It was reported on Sunday an entire round of fixtures, most likely the games scheduled between December 28-30, could be postponed so teams can avoid playing three times between Boxing Day and January 3.

But today, according to reports, the 20 Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control.

Following a shareholders' meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on today (Monday 20th December)m it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individualmatches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-casebasis.

It is understood further calls for managers and captains are likely to take place later in the week.

The issue of vaccination uptake among players is also expected to be discussed in a meeting likely to be dominated by Covid-19 issues. The English Football League published figures this week stating 25% of its players did not intend to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the EFL, which has also been hit by a raft of postponements, says it is maintaining constant open dialogue with all clubs over the situation.

The league is also planning for all four Carabao Cup quarter-final ties to go ahead this week.