Norwich: 'Disgusting' slug found in Covid-19 lateral flow test
A 28-year-old got the shock of their life when they found a slug in a lateral flow test.
Sophs Forte picked up a box of tests, which are available from the NHS, from their local pharmacy in Norwich earlier this month.
But when they opened one up to take a swab, they were taken aback to find a slimy creature nestled in the small vial where the testing liquid should have been.
Sophs yelled to their family before throwing the vial – and the entire box of tests – into the bin.
The studio manager said they believed the slug was already probably dead.
“I pulled one of the vials and immediately spotted something black – and I quickly realised what it was.
“I shouted to my family but nobody believed it until I showed them. It was just squashed in there – luckily it wasn’t moving.”
They said after the initial shock, the funny side kicked in.
“As disgusting as it is, I found it quite funny," they added.
“I have no idea how a slug would even have ended up in there – at what point in the production line would that happen?!
“Well... the slug was declining to answer. I’m not blaming the NHS, they’ve worked hard enough and have a lot on.
"I don't know what happened or how. But keep an eye on your Covid tests!"
ITV News has approached the UK Health Security Agency for comment.