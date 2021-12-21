A 28-year-old got the shock of their life when they found a slug in a lateral flow test.

Sophs Forte picked up a box of tests, which are available from the NHS, from their local pharmacy in Norwich earlier this month.

But when they opened one up to take a swab, they were taken aback to find a slimy creature nestled in the small vial where the testing liquid should have been.

Sophs yelled to their family before throwing the vial – and the entire box of tests – into the bin.

The studio manager said they believed the slug was already probably dead.

The slug was found in a box of lateral flow tests provided for the NHS. Credit: SWNS

“I pulled one of the vials and immediately spotted something black – and I quickly realised what it was.

“I shouted to my family but nobody believed it until I showed them. It was just squashed in there – luckily it wasn’t moving.”

They said after the initial shock, the funny side kicked in.

“As disgusting as it is, I found it quite funny," they added.

Soph believes the slug was already dead by the time they opened the test vial. Credit: SWNS

Sophs said after initially feeling "disgusted", they soon saw the funny side Credit: SWNS

“I have no idea how a slug would even have ended up in there – at what point in the production line would that happen?!

“Well... the slug was declining to answer. I’m not blaming the NHS, they’ve worked hard enough and have a lot on.

"I don't know what happened or how. But keep an eye on your Covid tests!"

ITV News has approached the UK Health Security Agency for comment.