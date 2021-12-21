A mild southwesterly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could mean outbreaks of rain Credit: Copyright: ITV Weather

With just four more nights until Christmas Day, forecasters have been weighing up the chances of the Anglia region waking up to a white Christmas.

When December 25 first appeared on the weather modelling, it appeared that two distinct scenarios were possible - one of which would have meant a white Christmas for many of us.

But, as ITV Anglia weather presenter Chris Page explains, the picture has now changed.

"We're on the home straight for Christmas now and the fog is clearing on whether it'll be a white Christmas here in the East of England... or at least you'd have hoped.

"Sadly things are never straight forward when it comes to weather forecasting," he said.

A cyclist makes his way through snow in Barham, near Ipswich Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

"The thoughts of earlier in the month of a blocking high pressure with the odd snow flurry for Christmas Day, now seem like a distant memory as I write this.

"Latest forecast data from a number of computer models suggests we're in for a mild southwesterly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with some outbreaks of rain instead.

"However, this comes with a bit of uncertainty even now.

"Milder air is due to arrive from the Atlantic replacing colder air already across Scotland and northern England meaning wherever the boundary of these two air masses meets brings the chance of some snowfall on Christmas Day - just maybe not for us in the East.

There could be snow where milder air from the Atlantic meets colder air across Scotland and northern England on Christmas Day Credit: ITV Weather

"Currently parts of Scotland and Northern England - chiefly over the hills - could be in for seeing the white stuff.

"However, if the colder air wins out and keeps the milder air further south, the outlook could be quite different.

"Rest assured I'll be keeping a close eye on it on the lead up to the big day!"

Nationally, the Met Office said that a white Christmas could be possible for some northern parts of the UK, with much of the country likely to see cold and bright weather.

Unsettled weather in the lead-up to Christmas is forecast to give way to colder, clearer conditions on December 25, the weather service said.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth told the PA news agency: "We could see some snow showers over the hills in northern parts of the UK - it's probably the most likely place to see any snow.

"You couldn't rule out some sleety snow further south than that, but there's a really big question mark on it."