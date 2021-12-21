A man accused of robbery after a break-in at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish has been remanded in custody.

It follows an investigation into a burglary at the property in the Ongar area of Essex in the early hours of 27 November.

Romario Henry, 30, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with two counts of robbery.

He did not enter pleas and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 14 January.

At the time, Cavendish said he and his family had been left "extremely distressed" by the break-in.

The 36-year-old, who is originally from the Isle of Man, was at home and recovering from significant injuries from a crash at a track event in Belgium at the time.

Essex police said Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, was also arrested on Saturday.

Two 27-year-old men - one from Gillingham in Kent and one from Camberwell in south-east London - were also arrested last week. They have been released on bail until January.