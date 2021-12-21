A Premier League footballer is helping to spread some festive cheer in his hometown by surprising people with presents.

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell has revealed he will be handing out gifts to people who put green and yellow balloons outside their houses in Dereham.

The 23-year-old grew up in the Norfolk town and said he wanted to "give back to local fans."

Writing on social media, Cantwell added he was "just trying to spread some Christmas spirt."

The giveaway will run until Christmas Eve and many excited supporters have already started to put their balloons up.

Local resident Donna Todd wrote on Twitter that it was a "lovely thing to do", while Katie Hart-Copsey shared a picture of her little boy Archie outside with some balloons.

Cantwell and his Norwich City teammates are next due to be in action against Arsenal at Carrow Road on Boxing Day.