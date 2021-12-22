Chart-toppers Ed Sheeran and Ladbaby put the race to be Christmas number one aside when they dropped in to help out a foodbank.

They lent a hand at Waveney Foodbank headquarters at Eye in Suffolk, where they heard about the work of the charity, which has been in huge demand during the pandemic.

Project manager Matthew Scade, said he was "delighted" at the visit.

Ladbaby - made up of husband and wife Mark and Roxanne Hoyle - are hoping to top the Christmas charts for a record-breaking fourth year in a row with their song Sausage Rolls for Everyone.

They take a keen interest in the work of food banks with all the earnings from the song going to the Trussell Trust which runs thousands of food banks across the UK.

The Waveney Foodbank serves a large area of Suffolk including Bungay, Beccles Halesworth along with Diss and Harleston in Norfolk.

With Suffolk superstar Ed on board, alongside Sir Elton John, they are odds-on favourites to do just that.

At the moment they are tied on three consecutive Christmas number ones with the Beatles and the Spice Girls.