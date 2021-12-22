Sea life centres across the UK have announced there has been a dramatic increase in births this winter, including in Norfolk where they have welcomed two California horn sharks.

At Hunstanton Sea Life Centre, the sharks are called Dasher and Prancer, due to how quickly they swim.

They both hatched in September and now the four-month-old female pups are on display.

Credit: Hunstanton Sea Life Centre

Five California horn sharks were also welcomed into the world at the Sea Life Centre in Brighton.