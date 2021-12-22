Plea for blood donors as people cancel appointments due to Covid-19

People in the East of England are being urged to give blood as NHS stock may become "critical" this winter.

Bosses have said that people canceling their appointments due to sickness and in the East of England, this month, they are now at their highest levels of the year, a rise of 93% compared to December last year.

They believe it is due to a rise in the Covid-19 infection rates and have said that vital appointments are going unused at a time when the NHS needs to build blood stocks ahead of winter.

People in the region are being asked to attend their appointments as usual, and particularly at the city centre venues in the region, where most appointments are available.

Darren Bowen, Assistant Director of Blood Donation Operations at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “This year we are seeing seasonal pressures happening much earlier, and right now we are at a critical moment where we need to make the most of every appointment to build blood stocks.

“We need our amazing existing donors in the East of England to make and keep an appointment for the next few weeks or reschedule with good notice, especially those with O blood groups and B negative. If you used to donate blood but haven’t done so in a while, please come back if you can. Each donation can save or improve up to three lives.”

The only two days of the year that blood donations are not collected are Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with appointments available on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.