A horse has been rescued after getting stuck in a water-filled dyke for more than two hours.

Firefighters and a vet were called to at Burnham on Crouch in Essex after the horse's rider got into trouble as they tried to cross.

The horse rescued by firefighters in Essex Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Specialist lifting equipment was brought in while the vet sedated the animal so it remained calm during the operation.

Station manager Syd Barrett, who led the rescue, said: "Three of the horse's legs were trapped in silt and it was up to its stomach in water.

"When the Animal Rescue Unit arrived, two firefighters got into the water and set up the lifting equipment.

"Working with a vet, who sedated the horse, crews lifted it out of the ditch. Despite being in the water for two hours, it was not too distressed and was able to walk away."

Mr Barrett also thanked crews for their work and professionalism.