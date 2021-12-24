A rapist who posed as a taxi driver to kidnap and attack a woman in 1993 has been jailed after his DNA was matched to the crime nearly 30 years on.

Zahid Majeed, 54, of Luton, was tracked down after a review of unsolved rapes was carried out - and detectives believe he may have other victims, as he went on to become a registered taxi driver in the town.

He was found guilty of rape and kidnap after a three-day trial at Luton Crown Court and sentenced to 13 years for rape and three years for kidnap, to run concurrently.

Det Con Hayley Dyas said: “This was a predatory attack by a man who purported to be in a position of trust, but instead chose to viciously assault a vulnerable woman."

Majeed was posing as a taxi driver in the early hours of 13 November 1993, when the woman left the town's Coliseum nightclub and got into his vehicle.

She began to become suspicious when Majeed said he was unsure of the destination she had given him and stopped the vehicle to read a map.

He started to drive off again but a short time later, stopped the car and turned the lights off, before becoming abusive and aggressive towards her. He then drove them to a remote location off Hitchin Road where he raped her.

At the time, insufficient evidence was gathered to link Majeed to the crime but his DNA was kept on file in case a match was possible in the future.

Almost 30 years later, Majeed, of Wardown Close, was traced through work carried out under Operation Painter, a review of undetected rapes and sexual offences which occurred between 1974 and 1999.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation and fresh statements were taken from the victim and witnesses, before Majeed was then arrested and charged.

He thought he was above the law DC Hayley Dyas

Det Con Dyas added: “Majeed was able to continue living in freedom for years while his victim suffered from the lasting effects of such a horrific incident, and I can only hope that his conviction brings her some comfort.

He thought he was above the law but we will do all we can to bring perpetrators to justice; this should send a clear warning that such behaviour is unacceptable and we will come after you.

“The fact that Majeed went on to work in the taxi industry is alarming; his use of this persona to commit an atrocious offence means it is possible he offended again.

“If anyone has been a victim of a similar offence, I would encourage them to come forward and report what happened. We can support you, and this investigation goes to prove that there is no time limit on getting justice.”

Det Ch Insp Dani Bailey added: “This is the latest successful conviction under Operation Painter and our specialist detectives will continue to utilise scientific advancements and developments in forensic science to review cases such as this and ensure sexual predators are brought to justice.”