Credit: Swimmers were dressed ready to go when the event was cancelled

A planned Christmas Day dip at Felixstowe in Suffolk was called off at the last minute with some swimmers already on the beach ready to brave the water .

Spectators had also turned up to watch the festive event.

St Elizabeth's Hospice, which was hosting the swim said their Christmas Day Dip was postponed due to windy weather.

The organisation tweeted they were advised that the safety of the participants in the sea could not be guaranteed due to the adverse conditions.

It tweeted: "We are so disappointed that we have to make a change like this so close to the event date. It is not a decision we have taken lightly and your safety will always be our number one priority".

They added that they knew the postponement would be a "huge disappointment to many" and that "attending the event is a family tradition and so many people were braving the cold in memory of their loved ones".

Saying it was "truly sorry" for the delay to the "iconic Christmas Day challenge", the charity confirmed that those who intended to take part will have their registrations automatically rolled over to the new date once confirmed.

They later posted that the advice came from Felixstowe volunteer coastal patrol rescue service.

Before the cancellation, two swimmers wearing full clown costumes did take the plunge for a splash in the sea.

Among those who arrived for the Felixstowe swim were people dressed as turkeys, penguins and elves.