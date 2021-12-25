Play video

Hear from Charlie Wallis about Christmas Day in isolation

Thousands of families have been forced to cancel or change their Christmas plans because of positive Covid tests .

Charlie Wallis from Wymondham in Norfolk was due to spend Christmas Day with his family in Bedfordshire, however after testing positive for coronavirus they are spending a second Christmas at home.

Charlie says he's glad that when he developed a slight cough he decided to test, for the safety of his elderly relatives, and is urging everyone to do the same. He said: "I think if in the next couple of days people are going to see vulnerable relatives, it's really important that they put that put that swab up their nose, as uncomfortable as it is and as inconvenient as it may be and even if the result isn't what you want. We could have wiped out my whole family with this. While it's felt fairly mild for both of us, Vicki's really struggled with it. We've got an octogenarian at home and a baby who's only a couple of weeks old and who knows how it would have affected them. So, you know, just I guess the message to people is it can get you, it can get you more than once."

Charlie, his wife and young daughter Harriet also had to isolate last Christmas because they were living in a different tier to the rest of the family. He said: "To have it happen two years in a row is a disappointment and added on to that, the fact that lots of people this year can have the Christmas that they wanted it's definitely disappointing. But we are trying to make the best of what we've got. We've got presents, we've got a roof over our heads. So it's tough to complain too much, even though it's not quite the Christmas Day we wanted."

Charlie Wallis with daughter Harriet

Charlie says although the day hasn't been what they were planning they have made the best of it and had an enjoyable Christmas. He added: "We've opened some presents, we had breakfast on the sofa, so it's kind of it's been kind of nice. We've been on Zoom with my family. We've all felt like we've opened presents together. It's it's not been the morning we'd hoped for, but it's it's felt very festive and it was everyone's been in a really good mood."