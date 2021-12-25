Three police officers from Hertfordshire helped with a special delivery after being called out to reports of a woman screaming.

PCs James Parker, Ben Roberts and Jamie Atkinson were alerted in the early hours of the Wednesday morning before Christmas.

When they arrived at the address in Hertford they found the woman was actually in labour, with one of the officers calling back to base and declaring: 'I can see the head!'

Ambulance staff gave the three officers instructions over the phone and they helped to deliver a healthy baby boy.

Mum Chantal, aged 29, and new baby Kaiden were then left in the care of the ambulance service, who arrived a short time later.

Superintendent Dean Patient said: “This really does prove that no two days in policing are the same and that our officers should always expect the unexpected! I’m immensely proud of these officers for their swift actions and we wish the family a very Happy Christmas with their new arrival.”