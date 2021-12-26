An estate agent from Southend in Essex has been shot dead in America.

Forty-year-old Sara Michelle Trost, who was living in Parkland in Florida with her husband and young daughter, was shot just two days before Christmas .

She was discovered by officers in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

A statement from detectives said: "Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead.

"Coral Springs Police Department detectives conducted an immediate investigation and detained an individual in connection with the shooting."

Raymond Wesley Reese Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

In an updated report detectives said 51-year-old Raymond Wesley Reese was charged with first degree murder on Christmas Eve.

It has been reported that he was a former tenant of the estate agent.