Play video

Check out the report above for more

Juno's job is to search for missing persons as part of the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team, however she went missing herself on a woodland training exercise just before Christmas.

Her own team have been on the hunt for her since Tuesday 21st December.

On the 27th of December a team of over 60 people were out looking for her in a co-ordinated search, and finally they found her!

A co-ordinated search was organised to bring Juno home. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Juno's owner, Ian Danks, was desperate to find her.

Mr Danks said he and his family had spent 55 hours searching for Juno, who has been involved a number of successful searches for missing people since qualifying as a rescue dog in February 2019.

He said: "She's not just any dog, she's our family dog.

"I've got a young family and she's one of us. She's my best friend."

During the search, the drone team managed to locate Juno one a small island.

It was an emotional moment when Ian got the call to say the team may have found her

Play video

The German short-haired pointer went missing in the Waveny Valley and was wearing a hi-vis yellow jacket when she disappeared while being put through her paces on a run.

The Lowland Rescue dog, who is five years old, was working with the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team in Fritton Wood, near St Olaves on the Norfolk Broads, when she vanished at around 10am.

She ran in to an area full of reeds and never came back and there were fears she may have been taken.

When Ian got confirmation that they had in fact found Juno, he jumped straight in the car to go and meet her. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jack Wiseman, Vice-Chairman of the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team, said they were really looking for one of their own.

He said: “Juno is one of our own and we care about her very much, and we just want to make sure that she is found safe and that we can bring her home and bring closure to this.”

It's safe to say Ian and Juno were just as delighted to be reunited with one another: