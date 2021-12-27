She was kind, vivacious, sweet, caring, helpful, giving, selfless

A mother from Essex who was working as an estate agent in America has been shot dead in her car in Florida.

Sara-Michelle Trost, who was 40 and from Southend, was living in Parkland in Florida with her husband and young daughter.

She was shot multiple times just two days before Christmas and was found by officers from the Coral Springs Police Department in the driver's seat of her car.

51-year-old Raymond Wesley Reese has been charged with her murder. It's thought he was a former tennant of the estate agent.

Raymond Wesley Reese Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

The Vice President and co-founder of a local animal rescue charity in Florida, where Mrs Trost volunteered, has paid tribute to her as 'kind, vivacious and selfless'.

Ana Y Lopez said Mrs Trost has been volunteering and fostering with Paw Patrol Animal Rescue since 2017 and had even adopted from them.

She said: "She was one of our most trusted, knowledgeable and beloved fosters. We are still in complete and utter shock about this senseless tragedy. Thinking about her husband and baby makes me absolutely heartsick. We truly cannot come to grips with what has happened.

"It may sound trite, but Sara will truly be missed. She was kind, vivacious, sweet, caring, helpful, giving, selfless, I could truly go on. I pray for her family, that they may be able to find some peace, some day.

"I know they say, 'everything happens for a reason' but this makes no sense at all."

Detectives found Mrs Trost with multiple gunshot wounds. In a statement they said: "Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead.

"Coral Springs Police Department detectives conducted an immediate investigation and detained an individual in connection with the shooting. At this time there are no additional suspects being sought, nor is there a threat to the community.