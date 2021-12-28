Double stabbing in Milton Keynes

Two men in their twenties have been stabbed in Milton Keynes.

At around 1:30am on 27th December police were made aware of two men who had been assaulted at Atesh restaurant and bar in Grafton Gate East.

They were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain.

Officers are now asking anyone who might have seen something that night to come forward with any information.

Police were alerted to the incident at 1:30am on December 27th. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Investigating officer, Inspector Andy Thompson, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this incident at The Dome nightclub in Milton Keynes.

“We believe that the assault happened in the outside smoking area of the club at shortly before 1.30am.”

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry to investigate, but at this stage no arrests have been made.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increase police presence while we continue our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or through their online reporting quoting reference 43210581126.

Or if you do not wish to speak to police you can report 100% anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.