Man charged after allegedly assaulting police officers in Norfolk

A man has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of criminal damage after allegedly injuring two police officers.

Tom Smith, 39, was arrested in Cantley following an incident on the River Yare in Norfolk.

At 1am on 27 December, officers were called to a boat at a mooring in Station Road, Cantley, after a man was reported as being abusive and threatening towards Coastguard staff and a lifeboat crew after the boat had ran aground.

Smith was later arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police investigation Centre.

He's been remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 28 December.