Around one in five of the airworthy Spitfire aircraft left in the world have gone on display together at the Imperial War Museum at Duxford in Cambridgeshire

The display of eleven planes spans the history of Britain's favourite aircraft from its original version to later models.

And each one of them has got a story to tell.

There are 11 planes on display. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's been made possible because of the increasing numbers of Spitfires being restored by enthusiasts.

Graham Rodgers, who's the Visitor Experience Co-Ordinator at the museum said: "They take spitfires that have been on gate guards on sticks outside RAF bases in the 70s and from scrap heaps in Israel, that kind of thing, and restore them back to the last nut and bolt and get the air worthy again.

"Around the world at any one time probably at the moment, there is between probably 53 or 54 airworthy spitfires now."

The star of the show is this spitfire which saw action in World War two and has been flying ever since. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The spitfires on display range from a model built in 1940 to one created in 1944. The planes are worth millions of pounds between them.

A 12th display shows how much work can be needed to re-build one of the planes Credit: ITV News Anglia

The unique exhibition is schedules to continue until February.