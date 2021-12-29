Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

As the region's hospitality industry gears up for New Year celebrations, the government is urging people to get vaccinated, boosted and tested before getting sociable.

But with the demand on covid tests currently outstripping supply there are concerns shortages could put a dampener on the festivities.

Speaking at a vaccination clinic at the Open University in Milton Keynes Boris Johnson said:

"If you're not vaccinated, you're eight times more likely to get to the hospital altogether. So it's a great thing to do.

It's very, very important. Get boosted for yourself, and enjoy New Year sensibly and cautiously."

Anil Sharma runs a number of pharmacies across Cambridgeshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

While millions are getting boosted, getting tested is currently harder, with PCR tests fully booked across the region and queues at testing sites.

Lateral Flow Tests are also in short supply in many areas, according to Cambridgeshire pharmacist Anil Sharma:

"It's been absolutely off the scale, totally unprecedented. I mean probably from about the 18th of December the demand has more than quadrupled in all of our pharmacies."

Hours after the Prime Minister's visit to Milton Keynes, militant anti-vaccine campaigners staged a protest at a test and trace site in the town.

A crowd of several hundred people disrupted the site off Avebury Boulevard and posted footage on social media.

Thames Valley Police say they are investigating and will take swift action if criminal offences were committed.