Dash cam footage appeal after man dies following two vehicle collision

A man has died following a collision on the A47 near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

It happened on the Acle Straight on Monday 27th December at 11.40am about half-a-mile from the Acle roundabout.

A car heading towards Acle and a Fiat camper van travelling towards Great Yarmouth were involved in the crash.

The driver of the car was a man in his thirties. He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Fiat suffered serious injuries while the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident for around six hours.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the driving of either vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask to speak to PC Callum Walchester from the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle quoting incident number 128 of 27 December.