Hospice launches 'Step a million': First fundraising appeal for 2022

The Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge is launching its first fundraising campaign for 2022 which encourages people to walk one million steps to start off the New Year.

The 'Step a Million' campaign gives people one hundred days to walk one million steps, between the 10th of January and the 19th of April.

The Arthur Rank Hospice, Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Director of Clinical Services, Sara Robins said: “Over the festive period and into the New Year - whilst many of us might be taking a much-deserved break - our Inpatient Unit, Hospice at Home and Specialist Palliative Care Home teams will continue to provide expert care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to patients and their families."

"They will be taking thousands of steps, as they provide care in and around our sites in Cambridge and Wisbech and across the county visiting people’s homes.

By taking part in Step a Million you will be walking alongside them in spirit and showing your support in way that makes a real difference."

The Arthur Rank Hospice 'Step a million' campaign for 2022 Credit: Arthur Rank Hospice

Ellie Harris was one of the walkers who took part in 2021, “I loved everything about taking part with Step a Million. It gave me motivation to get out walking which benefited me massively. It was fun to take part with friends and colleagues and compete to be the first to reach 1 million steps.”

£30,000 was raised during the 2021 Step a million campaign, but it costs around £10.5 million each year to run the hospice.

How to plan your one million steps