A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while under the influence of drink or drugs after a woman died in a collision in Essex.

It happened in Somnes Avenue in Canvey Island last night (Tuesday 29th December).

Police were called to the scene near to the Waterside Farm Leisure Centre, shortly after 6.45pm. The road was closed for around eight hours while investigation work took place.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, he remains in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward or for anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.

Officers would particularly like to hear from the driver of a dark saloon car seen travelling in front of the Corsa at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 with incident number 931 of December 28th.