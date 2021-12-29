A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a smoking area at a restaurant and bar in Milton Keynes.

The 28-year-old man died in hospital following the attack at Atesh in Grafton Gate East, at around 1.30am on December 27th.

Another man was also stabbed and remains in hospital.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating an assault which happened just before 1.30am at Atesh, Grafton Gate East, Milton Keynes. Two men were stabbed in the outside smoking area of the club.”

The spokesman later added that one of the men had died, and said: “Murder inquiry launched following the assault of two men at Atesh.

"Sadly one man, 28, from Milton Keynes has died. Our thoughts are with his family. The other man remains in hospital.”