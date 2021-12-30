Children have been left frightened and disturbed after anti-vax campaigners targeted a children's pantomime in Milton Keynes.

A video posted on Twitter shows the campaigners in the foyer of MK Theatre after they forced their way in.

It comes after dozen of marchers entered a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes and appeared to damage testing equipment in videos shared on social media.

Parents had taken their children to see a Jack and the Beanstalk panto on Wednesday afternoon when the anti-vaccine protest group entered the theatre.

Twitter user, Alfie, said: "Go to parliament for your opinions, not at a family place. Shocking behavior."

Another parent said "To anyone that took part in the demonstration in Milton Keynes today, forcing your way into MK Theatre and traumatising a lot of small children that came with their families to see the panto, that was a pretty low stunt."

One anti-vaxxer is filmed entering a marquee on the test site and appears to take equipment with her as she leaves. Credit: Twitter

In a statement, MK Theatre said their staff and customers were left frightened by the protest.

Thames Valley Police had escorted the campaigners out of the building, the theatre's spokesperson added.

In footage of the test and trace centre protest in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, a crowd was filmed entering the facility and throwing traffic cones towards the marquee set up to administer tests.

Labour's Lucy Powell told ITV News about the Milton Keynes test and trace centre protest:

Play video

Others are shown knocking down signs for the testing centre, while the crowd is heard shouting “shame on you”.

MPs described the protest at the centre as "despicable" and the Health Secretary branded it "vile behaviour".

"People will be watching it in disbelief in many ways," Labour's Lucy Powell told ITV News.

The vaccine programme is incredibly safe and it's absolutely critical to us getting out of this situation with the pandemic. It's a matter of life and death," Ms Watson said.

Thames Valley Police said earlier that no arrests had been made at the test and trace centage protest, but confirmed the force had footage of the incident.

“Thames Valley Police is aware of an anti-vaccination protest that took place in central Milton Keynes this afternoon,” a spokesperson said.

“Where criminal offences have been disclosed, we will take swift action and bring offenders to justice."