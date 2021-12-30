A wounded seal pup has been rescued after wandering alone into a coastal Norfolk town's centre.

The baby seal was found with a bite on its abdomen in Great Yarmouth by concerned members of the public, who alerted an animal welfare charity to its plight.

The Marine and Wildlife Rescue (MWR) charity responded to help the pup after it was spotted on the promenade heading towards the centre of town.

In a post on social media, the charity says it was alerted by a concerned member of the public who stopped the seal from going any further then waited for them to arrive .

The charity found the lost pup had been weaned but was underweight and had a fresh bite to its abdomen.

There had been reports of a commotion on the beach before the seal pup was spotted on the promenade.

As the RSPCA's wildlife hospital in Each Winch is currently full, MWR said it took the pup to a quiet area of beach to rest, before it will hopefully be able to return to the sea.

The charity added that rough seas and tidal surges have been detrimental to the seals this year.

The pup's bite wasn't severe, the marine charity said.

Marine Wildlife and Rescue wrote on Facebook: "With no hospital space, and a chance the pup can hopefully carry on undisturbed with life, we relocated it to a quiet area to rest and hopefully be on its way soon."