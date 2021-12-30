Police have released an image of a man officers wish to speak to in connection with an 'unprovoked attack' in Essex that left the victim with facial injuries.

Essex Police say the victim, aged in his 30s, was walking in Lower Cliff, Marine Parade, Leigh-on-Sea, at about 1am on September 26 when he began talking to a man.

The victim was then assaulted by the man and suffered serious facial injuries, a statement from the force said.

Detectives have pursued a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured.

Investigation lead Detective Constable Ian Hopgood, of Southend CID, said: “We are treating this as an unprovoked assault on a man who was walking home after an evening out.

“As a result of the assault, he sustained serious injuries to his face. Thankfully, he has made a recovery.

“We have pursued a number of lines of enquiry, and we are now asking for the public’s help to identify this man. We want to speak to him in connection with the incident.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Southend CID by dialling 101 and citing 42/209533/21.

You can also submit a report online at or by using the ‘live chat’ button in the bottom right of the homepage, or submit information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.