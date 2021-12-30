Play video

A six-year-old boy whose parents were told he would never walk has completed a run with an Olympic track and field star.

Jacob Tompkins, from Hatfield Peveral in Essex, is running a mile a day for 50 days for charity and said he was glad to have some company.

He said his run was inspired by seeing reports of other youngsters raising money.

Jacob told ITV News Anglia: " I saw a little boy on telly running a mile and thought I really wanted to do that."

Jacob was running with Christine Ohuruogu, who is a former Olympian, world, and Commonwealth champion .

Jacob warming up with Christine Ohuruogu Credit: ITV Anglia

After Jacob was born he had to be resuscitated over a period of 22 minutes.

His parents were told if he survived he'd never walk or talk.

Mum, Laura, said: "It is very emotional, he has just got better and better at doing it, he is really, really keen to do it every day."

Jacob is fundraising for the Dream Factory charity, which grants wishes for children and young adults with severe disabilities and life limiting conditions.

He was joined by Christine for day 41.

She said Jacob's chosen charity is one she has been supporting for a number of years: "He is running a mile every day and not many kids do that, so it is just nice to encourage him and to let him know that we are all supporting him and we are really proud of what he's doing.

"I think it's something that he'll remember forever."