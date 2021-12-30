Play video

The hikers tell ITV News Anglia reporter Matthew Hudson they won't let trolls stop them from enjoying the outdoors.

A group of Muslim hikers from Cambridgeshire say they won't let trolls stop them after they were targeted with racist abuse online following a Christmas Day hike.

Online trolls sent the racist messages to hikers who posted pictures of themselves enjoying a trek in the Peak District on the festive day.

But Kal Karim, from Cambridge, says the hikers have been overwhelmed by support following the messages, which they refused to let ruin their mission .

Some trolls suggested ethnic minorities didn't belong in the countryside, others that they weren't properly equipped - despite pictures showing the group of around 100 hikers clearly geared up for the walk.

The messages proved spectacular own goals, as the Muslim Hikers group gained 6,000 new members online in just a couple of days.

Kal told ITV News Anglia: "We had a fantastic day and when we got back we realised there was quite a lot of racist abuse on social media, however we really want to concentrate on the fact that we had an overwhelming positive response from people that called it out as racism and terrible behaviour.

Kal Karim with the Karim Foundation flag Credit: Muslim Hikers

"And we've been invited by tracking groups and hiking groups from all over the country to attend and visit their locations."

Kal did the walk to raise money for the Karim Foundation, set up in his father's memory.

It helps Cambridge people living in fuel and food poverty.

Kal said: "The donors have really been magnificent, we were planning to raise about £1,500. I think we are near £2,500 now, and I think having the walk on Christmas Day has actually been really quite quite useful and we've got some really happy positive comments from people everywhere."

Muslim Walkers say they are not just for Muslims - anyone is welcome to join in.

The group says its key aim to give people from minority groups the confidence to enjoy the great outdoors.