ITV News Anglia catches up with 2021's local news-makers including Norfolk's 'Queen of Knitting'

The final chapter is closing on another tumultous year, with much of the news dominated by the pandemic.

However, the highs and lows of 2021 are not all about coronavirus.

ITV News Anglia has been speaking to some of the year's top local news-makers whose stories have featured over the past 12 months.

First up, we heard from Margaret Seaman, who became Norfolk's 'Queen of Knitting' with her magical masterpieces which raised thousands for charity.

She said that attending the Pride of Britain awards and showing her knitting to Her Majesty the Queen herself made her year.

Margaret recalled: "I don't think I could ever have had a more wonderful year than I had last year."

We also spoke to Dr Monica Alabi, a GP in Bedfordshire, who described the hardships and triumphs of the past year:

We also caught up with Stephen Crocker, the Chief Executive of Norwich Theatre Royal.

He described the impact of closing and opening their doors to the public:

We also spoke to Damian Wawrzyniak, who runs Peterborough's House of Feasts.

He described the effect of the last year on hospitality.

Dr Tim Morton is a GP in Suffolk, who has worked on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic.

He described the hardships, and triumphs of the past year.

Dr Morton said he hopes that 2022 will bring more resourcing to ease strain on GP clinics' staff, following a huge effort in the booster campaign.

He added: "The risk of burnout is considerable, and I want general practice to move forward on a strong footing not seeing people leave the speciality, retire early or do something.

"We need a strong general practice in order to support the NHS."